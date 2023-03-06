Umesh Pal Murder Case: 'Have No Idea About Usman Name...', Says Accused Vijay's Wife

The Prayagraj Police on Monday said they shot dead the accused Usman alias Vijay Chaudhary who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, during an encounter. Hours after the incident, Suhani, the wife of the accused claimed that she did not know that her husband Vijay’s real name was ‘Usman’.

Umesh Pal was assassinated on February 24 in a broad daylight in the Dhoomanganj area in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. His two police security guards were also killed during the incident.

Talking to the news agency ANI, Suhani said, “We have no idea about his ‘Usman’ name, we only called him ‘Vijay’ and ‘Naan Baba’ at home. He left the house yesterday and was missing since then. I had no idea about this incident and I got to know about it only after the police called me for investigation."

Advertisement

Talking to reporters later, Suhani alleged that the police took away her husband and father-in-law in the morning and confiscated their mobile phones. As per the news agency PTI, she said, “The police have done absolutely wrong. The law is not made to kill someone. The law is made to protect."

She also claimed that on February 24, her husband, who runs his own vehicle (Bolero) at a cement company, had left the house saying he had to leave for work.

Meanwhile, officials said Usman suffered bullet injuries in his neck, chest, and thigh during the encounter which took place between Gothi and Belwa under the Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am. Constable Narendra Pal also suffered injuries to his hand during the encounter and has been admitted to the local community health center, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told reporters.

Police said the gang members of the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the main accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case who is lodged in a Gujarat jail currently, gave Vijay his second name “Usman". His brother Rakesh Chaudhary is lodged in Naini Central Jail and a dozen of cases, including murder, have been registered against him.

Advertisement

A video of the killing of Umesh Pal in broad daylight had gone viral on social media and raised questions about law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed in the state assembly that he would destroy the mafia in the state.

Police said Usman carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest and a .32 bore pistol and cartridges were recovered from him.

Advertisement

On February 27, Arbaz, who allegedly drove the SUV of the killers of Umesh Pal, was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj and one Sadakat was arrested.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here