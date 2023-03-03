Home » News » India » Umesh Pal Murder Case: Prayagraj Police Say Atiq Ahmed's Sons Not in Custody

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Prayagraj Police Say Atiq Ahmed's Sons Not in Custody

Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen had alleged that her sons were picked up by the police on February 24 from her residence and their whereabouts were not known since then

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 12:00 IST

Prayagraj, India

Former SP MP Atique Ahmed has over 100 criminal cases lodged against him including the latest in connection with Umesh Pal’s murder. (File photo: ANI)
Former SP MP Atique Ahmed has over 100 criminal cases lodged against him including the latest in connection with Umesh Pal’s murder. (File photo: ANI)

Police in Prayagraj denied having detained two sons of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmad in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen had alleged that her sons were picked up by the police on February 24 from her residence and their whereabouts were not known since then.

She said no information regarding her sons was being provided by cops at the Dhoomanganj police station.

Hence, she requested the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to ask for a report from police.

RELATED NEWS

“No persons with the name of Aizan Ahmad and Aban Ahmad (two sons of Atiq) are in police custody. Neither persons with such names are registered in the general diary (GD) of the police nor have they been kept in police custody," stated the report of the Dhoomanganj police presented in the court of Prayagraj CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam.

Advertisement

In the report, it was made clear that details were not available in this connection.

According to it, the SHO, who is investigation officer (IO) of Umesh Pal murder case, is out in the field for investigation.

The CJM has asked for a clearer report.

On February 28, he had sought a report from the Dhumanganj police in response to an application moved by Shaista Parveen.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 03, 2023, 12:00 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 12:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week