Home » News » India » Una Factory Fire: 6 Charred to Death, 12 Suffer Burn Injuries After Blast in Himachal Pradesh

Una Factory Fire: 6 Charred to Death, 12 Suffer Burn Injuries After Blast in Himachal Pradesh

Una factory fire: Reports said that fire department personnel and officials are present at the spot. (Representative image)
Una factory fire: Reports said that fire department personnel and officials are present at the spot. (Representative image)

Una Factory Fire: Around 12 workers suffered burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement
News Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 22, 2022, 13:04 IST

At least six workers were charred to death on Tuesday after a blast occurred in a factory in Bathu industrial area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. Around 12 workers suffered burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Reports said that fire department personnel and officials are present at the spot and rescue operation is underway.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 22, 2022, 13:04 IST