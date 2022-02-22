Una Factory Fire: 6 Charred to Death, 12 Suffer Burn Injuries After Blast in Himachal Pradesh

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 22, 2022, 13:04 IST
At least six workers were charred to death on Tuesday after a blast occurred in a factory in Bathu industrial area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. Around 12 workers suffered burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Reports said that fire department personnel and officials are present at the spot and rescue operation is underway.
(details awaited)
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.
first published: February 22, 2022, 13:04 IST