'Unable to Travel': Mehul Choksi Moves Bombay HC in Fugitive Proceedings

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has moved the Bombay High Court saying he will be unable to travel, so as to keep in abeyance fugitive proceedings against him by the Enforcement Directorate, which is seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Choksi has claimed that he was granted medical bail by the Eastern Carribean Supreme Court so that he could travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment and, hence, it could not be said he was refusing to come back to India.

Choksi is an accused in the PNB fraud case worth Rs 14,500 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.