'Uncanny to See CBI's Top Faces Named as Accused': Calcutta HC as Bogtui Custodial Death Row Hots Up

The Calcutta High Court has allowed the CID to continue investigating the death of Lalan Sheikh, one of the main accused in the Rampurhat massacre, but with the restriction that the department will not take coercive action against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers.

The CID started investigation on Tuesday after it received a complaint from Sheikh’s wife. In the CID’s FIR, seven CBI officers, including the DIG, have been named.

On Wednesday, CBI challenged the CID’s right to conduct the probe and moved the high court after which Justice Joy Sengupta ordered the restriction.

Advertisement

While hearing the issue, the court came up with several observations. It noted that the case had once again brought two agencies face to face. “An unfortunate case of death of an individual has led to the adverse sides making allegations against each other. First, it is absolutely imperative that the wife of the victim and purported maker of the FIR should be added as a party," it said.

The court added: “Although this may not be the ideal time to get into the details of the FIR, the way in which the same was drafted has prompted the petitioner to raise the plea that at the least, some external influence might have been at work."

The high court also said it was “uncanny" to “see the names of investigating officers of other high-profile cases being taken as names of accused in the present case. Even high ranking officers of the CBI like a DIG have been named, in a rather far-fetched manner".

“In fact, learned counsel for the CBI has also referred to a few instances and alleged that in such cases, pressure has been applied upon the investigating officers of the CBI to deter them from unearthing truth. All these issues need to be gone into for deciding the present application. Therefore, the matter is required to be heard at length," the court said, taking note of the blame-game between the agencies.

Advertisement

According to the judgment, the CID shall continue investigating the case until further orders. All the steps taken during investigation have to be video-graphed, especially the recording of statements of witnesses and the recovery of articles, if any. The investigating agency shall not take any coercive measures against the officers of the CBI, including officers investigating the cattle smuggling cases, until further orders. Also, no final report shall be filed by the investigating agency without the court’s leave.

Advertisement

The question of holding a second post-mortem examination has been kept open and the matter has been listed for December 21.

Advertisement

At least 10 people were killed as their houses in Bogtui village of Rampurhat were allegedly firebombed in the dead of the night on March 21 after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. CBI claimed that Sheikh, one of the main accused in the murders, died by suicide.

However, Sheikh’s wife blamed the CBI officers for his death and said they must be arrested at the earliest.​

Read all the Latest India News here