Unclaimed Bag, Tiffin Box in Delhi’s Rohini Spark Alarm; Nothing Suspicious Found

There was panic in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday after an unclaimed bag and tiffin box were found near DC Chowk under Prashant Vihar police station. Police soon reached the spot and launched an investigation, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

“The object has been checked. Nothing suspicious found," Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Delhi Police rushed to the spot after getting information on the two unclaimed items. It then informed the NSG’s bomb disposal squad.

Officials said the bag and the tiffin box were found near DC Chowk under Prashant Vihar police station. Delhi Police, fire brigade and a special cell team were at the spot, they added.

