Under Mission Raftaar, Trains Passing Through Jharkhand to run at 160 KMPH

The Indian Railway is planning to increase the average speed limit of trains to 160 kilometres per hour. Currently, many trains are running at a speed of 120 kmph. To increase the average speed of trains, work is underway on Mission Raftaar.

For this, the signal system and the tracks are being upgraded. The project is aimed at reducing the travel time on busy routes like New Delhi-Howrah. This new rail project will majorly impact the railway stations of Jharkhand. The Indian Railways has set a target to upgrade the infrastructure by the year 2024.

Under the ‘Mission Raftaar’ project, the railways plans to upgrade the infrastructure to increase the speed of trains to 160 kmph in the coming years. The preparation to increase the average speed limit of trains on the New Delhi-Howrah rail route is underway. This rail route will include various railway stations of Jharkhand, following which the passengers will reach their destination in less time.

Besides, the railways is also planning to use lightweight coaches from the financial year 2022-23. Arrangements are being made to increase the speed of trains on these routes under modern rolling stock using tilting technology.

The Indian Railways is aiming to increase the speed limit of trains on the busiest routes, and it has been in the process of upgrading the tracks to high-speed trains since the year 2017.

The railways is also paying special attention to signal up-gradation, elimination of human crossings and construction of foot-over bridges or underpasses at congested crossings.

