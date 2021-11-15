Under New Excise Policy, Delhi Govt Issues 400 Liquor Vend Licences to Private Players

Under its new excise policy, the Delhi government has issued 400 liquor vend licences to private players as on Monday. Government sources said they had received 430 applications from privately held liquor vends.

The government has generated over Rs 8,900 crore via auctions so far, and aims to issue another 400 licences by November 17. According to the new policy, the Delhi govt put out all 849 liquor vends for fresh licences.

>ALSO READ | Delhi Excise Policy: Not Four, Independent Restaurants Now Only Need One Licence to Serve Alcohol

Advertisement

Privately-owned liquor vends in Delhi shut down from October 1 for 45 days as the government wants exit the business of selling liquor via its undertaking. All private liquor vends were directed to close by September 30, and remaining government-run liquor stores will also wrap up on November 16.

The new excise policy aims at revolutionising the consumer experience by replacing the existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city, with swanky liquor stores spread over at least 500 sq ft area with walk-in facility. It stipulates that the new liquor stores will have to be equipped with air-conditioning and CCTV cameras.

>ALSO READ | Delhi Liquor Prices Likely to Surge by Up to 10% on MRP After New Excise Policy

The bidding of 850 liquor vends has been divided into 32 zones under the new excise policy. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said the government expected a revenue of ₹10,000 crore after the implementation of the new policy.

Under the new policy, the licence fee has been increased substantially. While it was around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh earlier, it is now around Rs 6 crore to Rs 6.5 crore per vend.

>ALSO READ | Delhi Excise Policy: Licensed Venues Won’t Need Separate Permit to Serve Liquor at Weddings, Parties

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.