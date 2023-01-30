UNGA President Korosi Meets PM Modi, Holds Talks With EAM Jaishankar

On the second day of his visit to India, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar focusing on pressing global challenges.

In a tweet, Modi said the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources figured in the discussions.

"Happy to welcome @UN_PGA Csaba Kőrösi on his first visit to India. Reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, including at the UN. We discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources. Welcomed his support for #G20India," he said.

After meeting Korosi, Jaishankar said they discussed global challenges, UN reform, the Ukraine conflict, and the G20 agenda.

"Welcomed President of General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi, hosting him for a millet lunch. Discussed global challenges, UN reform, the Ukraine conflict, and the G20 agenda. Assured him of India's fullest support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism," he tweeted.

At a media briefing, the UNGA president described the meetings as “very good" and said the focus was on how the world should look like and what could be India’s role.

"The level of support and understanding, the level of strategic resonance exceeded all my expectations," he said.

To a question, he said the issue of cross-border terrorism was not on the agenda of the discussions. "But I am fully aware how important this issue is for this country and in some other parts of the world." Korosi said the Ukraine war figured in his talks with Jaishankar, adding it is one of the issues that reinforced why there is a need for reform of the UN Security Council.

He said India has done a lot to advance both the Security Council reform and was very active in all Ukraine-related issues in both at the UN.

"I nominated two new co-chairs for the intergovernmental negotiations that are responsible to deal with reform of the Security Council and the negotiations are just about to start," the top diplomat said.

On the Ukraine conflict, he said there should be a ceasefire and if the warring parties feel it appropriate, then the UN would be ready to help the parties to start negotiations.

Korosi, who is a Hungarian diplomat, is currently serving as President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. He arrived here on Sunday.

Korosi said for the first time since 1977, the UN will hold the UN Water Conference.

"I hope this will bring a new 'Paris moment', this time for water action. We need to raise the level of ambition to achieve the promise of SDG6. To do that we must: Integrate water and climate policies," he said.

In an address at a think tank, he said the journeys of the UN and independent India have been "intertwined since our respective founding in the 1940s." "For seven decades we have travelled hand in hand. Through thick and thin. Through the UN's expansion, through India's population growth, and through its decades of amazing development," he said.

"We have been able to count on India in a multitude of issues from fighting polio to promoting equality, from championing democracy to the empowerment of women," he added.

"Yet, you are not only active in shaping our discussions, but you have put forward your most precious resource, your people, in support of the UN's cause," he added.

Korosi said India is one of the largest contributors of troops to UN peacekeeping. "Thousands of your communities have bid farewell to blue helmets and counted the days to their return."

