Security Beefed up at RSS HQ in Maha's Nagpur After Bomb Threat Call

The police further said that a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were summoned and conducted a thorough checking of the premises but nothing suspicious was found

December 31, 2022

Nagpur, India

Patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, the DCP said, adding that police are tracking the phone number to identify the caller.
Patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, the DCP said, adding that police are tracking the phone number to identify the caller. (Rep photo: Shutterstock)

Security was beefed up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday after an unidentified caller threatened to blow it up with a bomb, police said.

“We have received a threat call and we are verifying it. Security is always on alert at the HQ, but it has been further beefed up. Bomb disposal squad visit to the HQ in the afternoon was a routine visit," the Nagpur Commissioner of Police told CNN-News18.

“A phone call was received at the Police Control Room at 1 pm. A man threatened to blow up the RSS headquarters in Mahal area with a bomb," said DCP, Zone III, Gorakh Bhamre, as PTI reported.

Bhamre further said that a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were summoned and conducted a thorough checking of the premises but nothing suspicious was found.

Patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, the DCP said, adding that police are tracking the phone number to identify the caller.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: December 31, 2022, 19:06 IST
last updated: December 31, 2022, 19:48 IST
