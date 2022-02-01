Union Budget 2022 Allots Rs 1,500 crore for Development of North-East, Gets a Thumbs-up

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 1,500-crore budget allotment for development of the North-East region has spread cheer among locals.

The scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for NorthEast, PM-DevINE, will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council. It will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on the needs of the North-East. It will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors.

It will not be a substitute to the existing central or state schemes. While the central ministries may also come up with their projects, priority will be given to those posed by the states.

The government has identified eight projects at a budget of Rs 963 crore and the remaining will be identified soon. Border villages with sparse population and connectivity on northern borders will be covered under Vibrant Village Programme.

Chief ministers of the North-East region thanked PM Narendra Modi.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb tweeted: “Gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Hon FM @nsitharaman Ji for the Development Initiative for the NE, a scheme in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti to fund social development projects in NE. It will further develop the region & make it the Ashtalakshmi of the country’s economy."

Assam minister Ashok Singhal tweeted: “North East continues to rise & shine under the great vision & leadership of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji."

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also thanked the Central government.

Political analysts believe that this announcement will have an impact on Manipur too.

However, Bhupen Bora, Assam Congress Chief, said, “The budget has nothing for the common man. The Modi government has waived the loans of corporate houses, but have burdened the middle class with another direct tax. The budget has nothing for the 84% crippled due to economic uncertainty."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.