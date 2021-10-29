Union Coal Minister in Odisha, CM Patnaik Demands AIIMS at Sundergarh, 60% Share in Clean Energy Cess

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday at the latter’s residence in Bhubaneswar. The state government put forth a few demands, including the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences at tribal-dominated Sundergarh.

Besides AIIMS, CM Patnaik demanded the operationalization of the integrated campus for a 500-bed hospital and 100-seat medical college at Sundergarh that has already been completed by the NTPC.

The BJD government had earlier written to the Centre regarding the same. The CM said that considering Sundergarh’s contribution in providing energy security to the country and in steel and iron ore production, the Union government should come forward to fulfill the long-standing demands of the people for an AIIMS.

Patnaik further requested Joshi for early functioning of MCL Medical College & Hospital at Talcher, where infrastructure is ready for long, which will benefit the people of Dhenkanal and Angul.

During the discussion, the CM raised the issue of clean energy cess and demanded at least 60 percent share of the tax collected from Odisha.

In 2020-21 Odisha produced 153.85 million tonnes of coal contributing to about 25 percent of the country’s production.

The Centre collects clean energy cess at Rs 400 per tonne that amounts to more than Rs 50,000 crore. Thus, 60 percent of the cess will give Odisha an amount of Rs 30,000 crore, which can be utilised for the economic development of coal mining areas and the affected people.

Besides, it will accelerate Odisha’s development in the aftermath of covid-19 situation, Patnaik added. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve.

