Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla arrived in Kolkata on Friday morning to hold a meeting with senior officials of the West Bengal government on various issues, including the extension of the jurisdiction of BSF, during the day, an official said. State Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Home Secretary BP Gopalika and Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya are likely to attend the meeting, he said.

DMs and superintendents of police of border districts may not attend the meeting, the official said.

The visit is regarding a meeting with Chief Secretary to discuss pending land acquisition cases for construction of border fence and road projects, Border Out Posts and Integrated Check Posts, MHA sources told CNN-News18.

The Centre had recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the Centre’s decision, alleging that it is an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country. She has also claimed that the move “meant to torture the people in the border areas".

