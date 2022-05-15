Union Jal Shakti Ministry Releases Rs 125 Cr for Assam Floods, State Requests for More

At least three people have died and more than 25,000 people are hit as incessant rainfall in the last one week has brought back the plight of floods in Assam.

A road in Dima Hasao got washed away in the floods. The Union Ministry of Water Resources on Saturday has released Rs 125 crores for Assam to control floods.

Assam Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika met Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and thanked him for the release of the fund. However, Hazarika has requested for more funds to be released by the union ministry to be able to tackle floods.

As many as 92 villages have been affected by the first wave of flood in Assam. It has disrupted communication of any kind.

Besides, the water level in the Kapili river has risen above the danger mark due to incessant rains in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Cachar has been the most affected region and a large area of agricultural land also got submerged in the floodwater. Loss to animal life is left unaccounted yet.

Paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF have rescued over 2000 flood-affected people yet. Not just road connectivity of several routes, but floods have disrupted train connectivity at Dima Hasao and several other parts of the region.

