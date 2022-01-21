Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu Accused of Thrashing 2 Odisha Govt Officials with Chair

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu was on Friday accused of beating up two government officials in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. District Planning Board Deputy Director Aswini Mallick and Assistant Director Debasish Mohapatra were reportedly called for a review meeting at the BJP office and were allegedly beaten up with chairs by Tudu, it was reported.

While Mohapatra’s right hand has got a fracture, Mallick has sustained severe injuries following the alleged attack by the minister who is also the Mayurbhanj MP. Currently, both of them are undergoing treatment at the Baripada Hospital.

Mohapatra, who is currently under treatment, said that Tudu called him and Mallick to the BJP office, closed the door from inside and attack them with a chair.

Tudu has denied all allegations and said no such incident took place.

