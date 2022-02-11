Union Minister Darshana Jardosh Shares First Glimpse of Surat Bullet Train Station

Darshana Jardosh, the Union Minister of State for Railways, has shared the first glimpse of Surat’s Bullet Train station. She has shared the graphical illustration of the railway station to be constructed between the Mumbai- Ahmedabad route. The construction of a swanky bullet train station in Surat is scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

Jardosh, the Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat’s Surat, on Thursday, shared three pictures of the upcoming railway station on Twitter. She said that the state-of-the-art multi-level station will have an external facade. She added that the interiors of the station will resemble a sparkling diamond of Surat city.

The bullet train station in Surat will be the first in India to be built between Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR). The MAHSR corridor will have 12 stations namely Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Bilimora, Bharuch, Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi stations.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed train project will reduce the travel time between Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat to 2.07 hours with limited stops and 2.58 hours with stopping at every station. The bullet train will be run on Japan’s Shinkansen technology which is famous all over the world for its reliability and security features.

The maximum speed of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train will be 350 kmph. In September 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, laid the foundation stone of the Rs 1.1 lakh crore project in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad.

The first phase of this train project will start between Surat and Bilimora by 2026. India’s first bullet train project will be run by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). It has recently inked a deal with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the design as well as the construction of the viaduct of about 8 kilometers long.

