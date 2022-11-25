Union Minister Jitendra Singh to Inaugurate 25th National Conference on e-Governance in Jammu on Nov 26

The 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) will be organized in Jammu’s Katra on November 26-27 by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology in association with the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the two-day national e-governance conference, which will serve as a platform for discussion on some of the digital innovations and technologies that will play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

The conference would also provide considerable momentum to e-governance initiatives across the country for civil servants and industry captains to showcase successful interventions in improving end-to-end service delivery. The vision is to make governance more effective, efficient and citizen-centric by harnessing the power of IT for inclusive development.

“In the last 8-9 years, under PM Modi, there have been many technology-driven governance initiatives. We are amongst possibly the first government to use facial recognition technology for elderly pensioners to generate certificates. There are reforms related to artificial intelligence," MoS Singh told News18.

The theme of this conference is “Bringing citizens, industry and government closer".

“November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. As part of the celebrations, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will administer the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution with all participants on November 26in the inaugural session of the 25th NCeG," an official statement said.

Discussions will be held on digital governance across the ‘whole-of-the-government’, digital economy, strengthening start-up ecosystem and employment generation, modern laws to promote national growth and to secure citizen’s rights, the statement added.

The conference would provide momentum to the e-governance initiatives across the country, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains to showcase their successful interventions in e-governance in improving end-to-end service delivery, it said.

The national awards for e-governance (NAeG) will be presented under five categories to 18 e-governance initiatives at central, state and district levels, academic and research institutions as well as public sector undertaking. This includes nine gold and nine silver awards.

The two-day conference will be attended by more than 1,000 delegates from 28 states and eight Union Territories as well as officials from central ministries and departments. The valedictory session will be presided over by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir on November 27.

Speaking about the conference, Sinha said it is a “momentous occasion" for Jammu and Kashmir and furthers Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Digital India.

Jammu and Kashmir has been at the fore of innovation in e-governance. In the National e-Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) 2021 report, J&K stood first amongst the Union Territories. This reflects a continuous improvement in e-service delivery systems targeting citizen centricity and benchmarking governance.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar will be attending the valedictory session which will witness the launch of digital J-K initiatives and signing of MoUs by the J-K government.

Over 1,000 delegates are expected to attend this conference in Jammu. An exhibition will also be organised during the event to showcase India’s achievements in the field of e-governance, along with a wall of fame exhibition on the award winners.

Senior secretaries from the Government of India including V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances; Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, government of Jammu and Kashmir would also address the conference.

