Union Minister Rijiju Reaches Mongolia with Relics of Buddha, 'Message of Peace to the World'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday reached Mongolia for an 11-day exposition of four holy relics of Lord Buddha from India.

The relics were received at the Ulan Bataar International Airport by the H.E Ch Nomin, Culture Minister of Mongolia; Saranchimeg, MP/Chairperson of India Mongolia Friendship Group; Advisor to the President of Mongolia Khamba Nomun Khan and a large number of monks, among other dignitaries.

The relics will be displayed as part of celebrations of the Mongolian Buddh Purnima on Tuesday, a move that the government has said will “give a message of peace to the world".

A video tweeted by Kiren Rijiju’s Office late on Sunday showed the Minister boarding an Indian Air Force plane from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, accompanied by a 25-member delegation.

Advertisement

The relics were flown in a special IAF C 17 aircraft.

Rijiju has visited Mongolia in the past and is seen and respected by the Buddhist leaders in Mongolia as a messenger of Buddhism from India.

“The teachings of Lord Buddha are relevant even in today’s time and will guide humanity towards greater peace, harmony and prosperity," the tweet read.

The relics were taken in the same climate control case as has been kept presently at the National Museum.

Advertisement

The Minister said the main Buddha statue in the Gandan Monastery was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to the people of Mongolia and it has been installed in 2018.

India and Mongolia have been bound by Democracy, Dharma and Development partnership. In order to emphasise the relevance of the Buddhist connect between the two countries, India decided to fly the relics of the Buddha to Mongolia for display.

The relics are considered sacred and rarely sent out of the country. Moreover, they are considered the spirit of the Buddha.

Advertisement

For Mongolia, a country with 53% Buddhist population, the arrival of the holy relics on Buddha Purnima is important.

The relics will be on display for 11 days in Ulan Bataar and people from across the country are expected to pay their obeisance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.