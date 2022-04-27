Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, 60 Others Acquitted in 2014 Firozabad Post-poll Violence Case

An MP-MLA court here on Tuesday acquitted Union minister SP Singh Baghel and 60 others in an eight-year-old case related to post-poll violence in Firozabad. Baghel represents the Agra (SC) parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha and is the minister of state for law and justice.

Sharing details about the case, his lawyer Rajesh Kulshreshtha said that Baghel and his supporters had taken out a protest march alleging foul play in counting of votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after Baghel lost to Samjawadi Party’s Akshay Yadav from Firozabad.

There was violence, stone-pelting and arson during the march, he said, adding the police had filed a charge sheet in the MP-MLA court against Singh and his 60 supporters. The last hearing in the case took place on April 16.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, special judge Jitendra Singh delivered the judgement, acquitted Singh and the 60 others, Kulshreshtha said.

In the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Baghel unsuccessfully contested against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav from Karhal assembly constituency.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.