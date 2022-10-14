UNSC Counter-terror Special Meet in India to Focus on UAVs, Other Emerging Technologies

For the first time in the last seven years, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee has planned to hold a special meeting away from its headquarters.

The meeting will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi, on October 28 and 29 with a focus on the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorism purposes, the UN said in a press statement. The first meeting will be held at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, which was under siege during the 26/11 terror attacks.

“Mindful of the increasing threat posed by the misuse of these technologies, the objectives are to provide an overview of ways Member States are deploying new and emerging technological developments to prevent and counter terrorist narratives and acts and to bring terrorists to justice, consistent with their human rights obligations and update Member States on recent developments and the latest evidence-based research on threats," the UN said.

Advertisement

Other objectives include identifying continuing challenges, sharing good practices in compliance with international human rights laws, industry action, public-private partnerships, and legislative, policy, and regulatory responses.

“The special meeting will focus on three areas — Internet and social media; terrorism financing; and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) — where emerging technologies are experiencing rapid development, growing use by Member States (including for security and counter-terrorism purposes), and increasing threats of abuse for terrorist purposes," the UN said.

Focus areas include UAS or drones, and Pakistan has been involved in the constant use of drones against India for smuggling weapons, explosives, and narcotics and Indian forces have managed to shoot down and seize the consignments carried by them.

In the past nine months, the illegal entry of 191 drones into Indian territory from neighbouring Pakistan has been recorded. 171 drones were spotted at the Punjab border, while 20 were spotted at the Jammu border. Eight drones have been shot down by the BSF in this time period. The Border Security Force on Friday brought down a drone that sneaked into Indian territory in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Open to wider United Nations membership and relevant stakeholders, including international and regional organisations, civil society, private sector, and global research network members, the Counter-Terrorism Committee special meeting, to be broadcast live on UN WebTV, will consider endorsing a declaration on its proceedings, the world body added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here