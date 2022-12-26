‘Unwind Under One Roof, in Separate, Special Spaces’: In a First, RSS Mulls ‘Family Shakhas’ in India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is mulling ‘family shakhas’ in India, a concept it designed for Hindus living in foreign countries. While senior functionaries say that starting family shakhas is under discussion and is getting a favourable response from all quarters, the idea may take a year or two to be implemented.

Taking note of the cultural and geographical situation in foreign countries, the Sangh came up with the concept of family shakhas. “The population is scattered and there are very few days when a family is together. They do not want to spend time separately while one member goes to shakhas. So the Sangh decided to have a shakha for each member of the family. There are different programmes for men and women on the same premises. There is also a section for kids. Thus, all family members can come at one place and have activities in their own groups," the source explained.

With India also witnessing almost a similar situation, where the families have grown nuclear and both the parents working, the time for the family is little.

“Family shakhas have different zones and activities for everyone. Men and women have activities in different areas, while kids have a separate play area. Thus, the whole family can spend the day at one place," stated the source.

Responding to how the proposal of family shakhas has been received, a senior functionary said “the response was favourable".

“Ek mat hai shuru hona chahiye (there is a thought, that it should start). In Sangh, we promote experimenting. There are ideas that are floated and pros and cons, too, are discussed. Some are even initiated and depending on the response, those ideas are replicated or stopped. The Sangh evolves organically taking suggestions and ideas from society," added the source.

