UP: 12-Year-Old Severely Injured Rape Victim Cries for Help in Kannauj, Men Film Her Instead

A group of people in UP’s Kannauj preferred to make videos of a 12-year-old severely injured girl, who was allegedly raped, crying for help than coming forward and rescuing her.

While locals alleged that the girl was gang-raped and then found dumped, drenched in blood behind the Dak Bangla guest house in UP’s Kannauj, police are yet to confirm the sexual assault.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows bystanders busy filming the grievously injured girl, instead of helping her. The girl had multiple injuries, including on her head.

In the video, the girl can be seen trying to reach out for help by raising her hand, only to get no answer from the people standing around her. The video shows a group of men with their mobile phones in their hands, filming her from different angles.

The onlookers can be heard asking whether the police were informed. Another asked for the police chief’s number. But the filming continued with no attempts to help the girl..

The girl had to wait for help until the police arrived. A second video, which also went viral, showed the local police outpost in-charge rushing towards an autorickshaw with the injured girl in his arms.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, “The minor girl was found injured and the local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment."

A case has been registered under the relevant sections based on a complaint by the girl’s family, he said. It is not clear if the girl was sexually assaulted. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

According to the girl’s family, she had gone out to buy a piggy bank in the afternoon. When she did not return home till the evening, her parents mounted a search for her, IANS reported.

The girl was found behind the guest house, drenched in blood and traumatised.

The victim was later taken to the district hospital where a doctor examined her and referred her to Kanpur keeping in view her critical condition. The local residents alleged that the girl was gang-raped and dumped there.

However, the police are denying the claim of residents.

Gursahaiganj police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said it was too early to arrive at any conclusion and the police were waiting for the girl to give a statement.

(With IANS inputs)

