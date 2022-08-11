UP: 4 Killed, Many Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Yamuna; Search Ops Underway

Four persons drowned while several are still feared missing as a boat carrying them capsized into the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda on Thursday. A total of 15 people have been rescued while seven to eight swam to safety when the accident took place, police said. A massive search and rescue operation is on while NDRF and SDRF teams are also on their way, police added.

According to police, the incident took place when the boat was going from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district. Superintendent of police Abhinandan said the boat was carrying 30 to 35 people. Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, he added.

Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swam to safety and many were feared drowned. Four bodies have been recovered so far, a senior official said.

Police further said the boat was full of passengers when it capsized due to strong winds around 3 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

