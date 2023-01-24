Three people were killed and several others injured after a four-storey building in Lucknow collapsed on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the Wazir Hasan Road area.

“The building collapsed suddenly. Three dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Seven families were present in the building, named Alia Apartment, at the time of the incident.

Taking note of the collapse, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has promised all help.

Some reports suggested that the collapse might have been caused due to the earthquake that rocked Nepal this afternoon as tremors were felt in some parts of UP and in Delhi-NCR as well.

