UP: 8-Month Pregnant Woman Beaten Up After She Intervenes to Save Husband from Goons

A video showing a pregnant woman and her husband being violently attacked by local goons has surfaced online, taking social media by storm.

According to police, the couple was brutally beaten up by 3-4 youths for not giving information about their uncle.

Talking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of police (SP), Jalaun Shailendra Bajpa said that the accused identified as Ravindra, Manmohan and Manmohan’s son Aadesh barged into the couple’s house in Jalaun and started hurling abuses against their uncle. When the husband objected, the accused attacked him. As per the police, Sandeep’s wife tried to mediate but was instead also beaten up mercilessly.

“Upasana an eight-month-old pregnant woman tried to stop the fight but was beaten by the accused due to which she fainted. Her husband then raised an alarm to which the neighbors came to help," said Deputy Superintendent of police (SP), Jalaun Shailendra Bajpai quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident came to the fore when the neighbors shot the video and shared it on the internet.

“The accused have filed a complaint. After seeing the video the police have initiated action against the perpetrators of the incident," said Deputy Superintendent of police (SP), Jalaun Shailendra Bajpai.

Investigation into the case is still underway as police are awaiting more details.

