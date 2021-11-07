UP: 9-year-old Girl Raped by 14-year-old Boy in Banda; Accused Absconding

A nine-year-old girl, who had gone to a farm to fetch pulses, was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy here, police said on Sunday. Marka Station House Officer Rakesh Saroj said the incident took place on Friday evening. Two other girls had accompanied the victim to the farm, he said.

However, no information about them has been disclosed. A case was registered on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, Saroj said, adding she has been for a medical examination.

The accused is absconding and efforts to nab him are underway, he said.

