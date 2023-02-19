Home » News » India » UP BJP Leader Appears for Class 12 Exam at 55

UP BJP Leader Appears for Class 12 Exam at 55

The two-term MLA said that he believes that there is no age limit for getting education. He plans to study law after clearing the Intermediate examination

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 13:16 IST

Lucknow, India

Rajesh Mishra had hit the headlines two years ago when his daughter eloped to marry a Dalit and his family strongly opposed the move (Image: Twitter)
Rajesh Mishra had hit the headlines two years ago when his daughter eloped to marry a Dalit and his family strongly opposed the move (Image: Twitter)

Former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, a.k.a Pappu Bhartol, from Bareilly is taking his intermediate examination (Class 12) at the age of 55.

The two-term MLA said that he believes that there is no age limit for getting education. He plans to study law after clearing the Intermediate examination.

Rajesh Mishra had hit the headlines two years ago when his daughter eloped to marry a Dalit and his family strongly opposed the move.

Later, he made headlines when he recovered a baby girl who had been abandoned in an earthen pot.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 19, 2023, 13:16 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 13:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks