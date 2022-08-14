UP Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 12, Expected to Rise as Three More People Missing in Banda

The death toll in the UP boat tragedy rose to 12 as three more bodies were recovered three days after the incident in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

Three bodies are still missing after a boat capsized in Banda district’s Samgara village on Thursday where about three dozen people were onboard the vessel.

PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences over those dead in the incident and said that the rescue operations are underway.

“The accident in Yamuna river in Banda, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work: PM," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Station House Officer, Kishanpur, Sanjay Tiwari said, “The bodies were found 15-20 km from the spot where the boat capsized." A search operation by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is underway in the Yamuna river at the Fatehpur-Banda border to find those missing.

Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan, who has been camping in Fatehpur with Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad to monitor the search operation, said the government is with the families of those killed in the accident.

“Strict action will be taken against officials for laxity in rescue and relief operations," he said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is keeping a close watch on the entire matter.

Sachan said he will soon submit a report with all details of the accident to the chief minister. Meanwhile, another Cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad reached Kishanpur police station in Fatehpur and inquired about the accident.

Nishad also met the family members of the victims and assured them all cooperation from the government and the administration. The boat carrying over 30 people was sailing from Marka towards the Jarauli ghat in Fatehpur when it lost balance due to strong winds. Thirteen people managed to swim to safety, according to police.

