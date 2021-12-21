UP Bride Intoxicates Family, Elopes With Boyfriend A Day Before Marriage

An act of a bride a day before marriage has surprised everybody in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. A girl’s wedding was scheduled for December 18 but she ran away with her lover just a day before the wedding. Before eloping with her boyfriend, on December 17, the girl served all the family members, who were busy with wedding preparations, intoxicated tea. The girl fled with cash and jewellery kept in the house after all her family members fell unconscious.

When the family members woke up they could not believe what happened. Then the family members filed a complaint at the local police station. Some of the family members also had to be admitted to the hospital because of the intoxicated tea. The bride’s family, in the complaint, alleged that the girl has escaped with around Rs 1.5 lakh and valuable jewellery.

As per news reports, the girl, a resident of Kaushalya Nagar in Firozabad, was getting married to a man from Jhalakari Nagar. However, a day before the wedding the girl intoxicated her family members including her mother. When the groom arrived in a procession for the wedding, on Saturday, the family gave the proposal of getting their younger daughter married to the groom. After discussions by the elders from both sides the groom finally agreed to marry the younger sister of the bride. Not just this, the groom registered a case of cheating against the accused girl.

The bride’s parents had found a suitable groom for their elder daughter after a lot of effort. But all their hard work went in vain. All the preparations of the wedding were done, guests had come but at the last moment the bride’s act not just spoiled the wedding but also got the bride’s family admitted to the hospital and created a lot of mess. This has now become a topic of discussion in Firozabad.

