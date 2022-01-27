UP Bride Refuses to Marry Groom After he Throws Garland During Varmala Ceremony

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district where something enraged the bride so much that she refused to get married. An argument also broke out between the two families after the bride refused to tie the knot. While everyone tried to persuade the bride, she refused to change her mind. But what exactly happened?

According to reports, the incident took place at Naveen Basti of Bidhuna Kotwali in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. People were also surprised after learning about the bride’s decision not to get married. According to witnesses, the groom threw the garland at the time of varmala and this act upset the bride so much that she refused to marry.

The bride’s refusal to exchange vows created a ruckus at the wedding. While several attempts were made to persuade her, she stood firm with her decision.

Advertisement

When the groom’s family learned of the incident, they claimed that they had gone out to eat when the bride refused to get married. The groom, Akash, also said that he did not throw the garland and the bride refused to go ahead with marriage rituals because his brother-in-law and nephew were also present with him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.