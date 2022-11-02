UP Businessman Held in Albania for 'Mistaken Identity', Family Demands Release, Writes to PM

Confusion over the identity of a Lucknow-based businessman landed him in jail in the Albanian capital of Tirana last month. According to officials, Nitin Mishra was arrested in October in Albania on charges of drug trafficking. Mishra’s family alleges that he was arrested due to a ‘mistaken identity’ and spoke to CNN-News18 seeking justice.

A UK-based human rights lawyer Harjot Singh said that after the Albanian authorities arrested Mishra, his family and the Indian consulate there was allegedly kept in the dark about his whereabouts for over a fortnight, reports The Times of India.

Mishra’s family called for justice and said that they have now written to the Prime Minister’s office seeking an intervention from officials to ‘protect the rights of Indian citizens.’

According to the family, Nitin was arrested allegedly in a joint-operations by both the Albanian police and the US government’s DEA in a narcotics case. The family claims they had no idea about his arrest for days and had reportedly got to know about Mishra’s arrest only after reading a news report.

Mishra’s family used their layer to get in touch with another UK lawyer who said that his team had lodged a complaint with the Albanian authorities about Nitin being allegedly not provided counsel so far. “He must get a fair representation in a court of law," Singh said. “Prima facie, it appears that it’s a case of mistaken identity, or his credentials were stolen and he was framed," UK-based advocate Singh told TOI.

