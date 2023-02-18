Home » News » India » UP: Chinese National Arrested for Trying to Cross India-Nepal Border Without Valid Documents

UP: Chinese National Arrested for Trying to Cross India-Nepal Border Without Valid Documents

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening

PTI

February 18, 2023

Lakhimpur, India

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a Chinese national while he was trying to cross the India-Nepal border here without any valid documents, police said on Saturday.

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aditya Kumar told PTI.

“During interrogation in police custody, the Chinese national could not produce any valid documents for his stay in India," he said.

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.

first published: February 18, 2023, 13:00 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 13:00 IST
