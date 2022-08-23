UP: Class 10 Student Kills Friend As He Wanted to Avoid Going to School, Surrenders Before Police

A class 10 student on Monday allegedly slit his 14-year-old friend’s throat with a broken glass bottle near the Delhi Meerut Expressway in a bid to skip the school. However, after committing the crime, the 16-year-old turned up at the local police station to surrender.

During interrogation, the 16-year-old boy told the police that he did not like studies and wanted to avoid going to school, said Ghaziabad (rural) superintendent of police (SP) Iraj Raja as reported by Hindustan Times.

“He had been planning to drop out but his family did not approve of this. He said that he then planned the murder of his friend so that he goes to jail and this would discontinue his studies. We produced the boy before a court and he was sent to an observation home," Raja said.

Advertisement

The victim’s father said his son went out with the suspect after returning from school. Victim’s family along with some locals blocked the Hapur Road near the expressway and went away after the police convinced them. They demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job for a family member; a house for the victim’s family and free studies for the siblings of the victim, Hindustan Times reported.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vinay Kumar Singh met with the victim’s family and promised them that the administration will look into their demands.

“The compensation they demanded is high and it will be as per the provisions of the Act. Further, we have assured them that we will forward their application for relief from the CM Relief Fund. For continuing education of siblings, we will speak to schools for their admission. The house and job will be provided as per the eligibility," Singh said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here