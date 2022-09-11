UP CM Adityanath Cracks Whip on 19 Officials Over Lucknow Hotel Fire Incident That Claimed 4 Lives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cracked a whip on officials who were found negligent in the Levana Hotel Fire case in Lucknow which claimed four lives. The CM, after receiving the inquiry report, ordered strict action against 19 officers including four retired officials.

Action will also be taken against retired officers as per departmental rules.

The development comes after investigation report compiled by the Police Commissioner and the Divisional Commissioner were submitted to the CM Adityanath.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, certain officers of Home Department, UP Electricity Department, Appointment Department, Lucknow Development Authority and Excise Department will be suspended.

Action has also been taken against Abhaybhan Pandey (Chief Fire Officer) of Home Department, while orders have been given to take action against Arun Kumar Singh (then Executive Engineer) of Housing and Urban Planning Department (LDA), Om Prakash Mishra (then Executive Engineer) and Ganeshi Dutt Singh (Assistant Engineer).

Others who have been named in the report submitted to the Government in Hotel Levana Fire incident include the names of Sushil Yadav then Fire Officer, Yogendra Prasad Fire Officer-II, Vijay Kumar Singh Chief Fire Officer, Vijay Kumar Rao Assistant Director Electrical Safety of Electricity Department, Ashish Kumar Mishra Junior Engineer, Rajesh Kumar Mishra Sub Divisional Officer, and Mahendra Kumar Mishra under Appointment Department PCS (erstwhile Prescribed Authority) Lucknow Development Authority.

In addition, Rakesh Mohan then Assistant Engineer of Housing and Urban Planning Department (Lucknow Development Authority), Jitendra Nath Dubey then Junior Engineer, Ravindra Kumar Srivastava then Junior Engineer, Jaiveer Singh then Junior Engineer and Ram Pratap Lucknow Development Authority were also suspended.

Meanwhile departmental action has been recommended against Santosh Kumar Tiwari of Excise Department, then District Excise Officer Lucknow, Amit Kumar Srivastava, then Excise Inspector Sector-1 Lucknow, Jainendra Upadhyay, Deputy Excise Commissioner Lucknow Division.

At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at the hotel in Hazratganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow recently. As many as 15 fire tenders and 13 ambulances were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the hotel. Around 35 to 40 people were present inside when a thick cloud of smoke was spotted coming out of the hotel early on Monday. The injured were taken to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow where four people were declared dead, while 10 others were treated for serious burn injuries.

