UP CM Adityanath Writes to Female Legislators Ahead of Women-only September 22 Session

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent a letter to the female legislators before the historic women-only September 22 session in both the legislative assembly and the legislative council, talking about the Mission Shakti scheme of the government and its impact on women in the state.

Reaffirming his commitment to ensure the security, dignity, and self-reliance of women, the Chief Minister has also provided comprehensive information about the efforts made by the government and outcomes achieved so far under the programme.

In the letter, CM Yogi said, “Under Mission Shakti, the perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed throughout the nation and the world as a result of the efficient implementation of policies and initiatives of the central and state governments relating to women empowerment. The Uttar Pradesh government has put a lot of efforts towards empowering women over the past five and a half years while also assuring their safety and dignity."

Advertisement

Connecting women on a massive scale with the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, increasing participation of women in government positions, and involving them in self-employment schemes among others, the state government has undertaken several initiatives to make women self-reliant.

The CM also gave comprehensive details of programmes relating to women’s empowerment.

It is noteworthy that CM Yogi recently announced the decision to dedicate September 22 to women members of the legislative assembly and legislative council. On this day, women legislators will present their views on a variety of topics.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here