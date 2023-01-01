UP CM Yogi Adityanath Enjoys Cat's Company at Gorakhnath Temple Office, Pic Goes Viral

As the country bid adieu to 2022, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was trending on Twitter with his gleefully smiling “cat photo."

Decked in his quintessential saffron attire, Adityanath was seen sitting in his office in Gorakhnath temple when a cat came and sat on his lap.

The picture, that has now gone viral, was posted on the BJP Chief Minister’s Twitter account with the caption, ‘Hit Anhit Pashuo Panchiyo Jana,’ which translates into - even birds and animals can differentiate between friends and foes.

The tweet has nearly 800,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes.

The chief minister has often been seen taking care of animals. On his periodic visits to Gorakhpur, he usually visits the temple cowshed and also feeds the animals with his hands. He also has two pet dogs, according to a press release from his office.

Before this in October, a picture of Yogi feeding leopard cubs at the Gorakhpur zoo also went viral on social media.

