UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Flag off Kanpur Metro Trial Run on Wednesday

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start the trial run of ‘Kanpur Metro’ on November 10 in Kanpur, adding a new chapter in the urban transport of the State.

The UP CM will press the button to begin the trials of the Metro train which will not only help in establishing seamless connectivity and will ease vehicular congestion across the city but will also give a major boost to the development of the region. In addition, the Metro services will aid in improving the facilities and will end the day-to-day struggles of the common man.

During the event of the trial run, the Chief Minister will also have a glance at the Kanpur Metro and will inspect the facilities available in the metro coaches as well as the arrangements for the platforms.

The construction work of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project was initiated by the Yogi-led government on November 15, 2019. In the record itself, despite the covid-19 outbreak, the construction has been completed in less than two years.

In the first phase, Metro will run on the nine-kilometre priority corridor. Nine Metro stations have been constructed so far. The second phase of the Metro work would be carried out between Motijheel and Transport Nagar for which underground stations will be constructed.

The trials would be carried out under the strict supervision of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

As per plans, on becoming fully operational, six Metro trains will run on the priority corridor between IIT and Motijheel and two trains will remain parked in the depot as a reserve. Six more trains will arrive in the city by the time the commercial operations are launched.

The Kanpur Metro will be equipped with regenerative braking technology. Through this, energy will be saved up to 35 per cent. That is, if 1,000 units of electricity are spent in train operation, through regenerative braking, the trains will generate about 350 units again. This will be put to use again. The elevators installed in the stations and depots will also be able to save energy by regenerative braking technology. These will have an energy efficiency of up to 37 per cent. For conservation of energy and electricity, the metro premises have also been equipped with LED lights.

A plan has also been formulated to install solar panels at metro depots and stations. For the first time in India, Kanpur Metro will come with a Third Rail DC Traction System. Special inverter, which will enable the energy generated by the brakes in the train to be used back in the system. As of now, no such arrangement has been implemented in any metro rail project in the country. The train is also special in terms of protecting the environment and for safety management.

