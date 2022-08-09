UP CM Yogi Aditynath Digitally Unveils The First Look of Agra Metro Trains

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday digitally unveiled the first look of the Agra metro train. The first set of trains for the metro project will be brought to Agra from their manufacturing plant in Gujarat’s Savli in February 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has signed an agreement with Rolling stone giant Alstom India for the manufacturing of trains for the metro project in Taj city. As per the agreement, Alstom will also be delivering the CBTC signalling system to the Agra as well as the Kanpur metro rail project.

The company had previously partnered with other state governments for metro projects in Haryana, Hyderabad and Gujarat.

The UP government targets to complete the first phase of the Agra metro project and open it by for public use by March 2024. In the first phase, the metro will cover a 14 km stretch between Taj East Gate and Sikandra. The UPMRC has already begun the soil testing for the underground stations and construction is going on in full swing.

UPMRC Director Sushil Kumar during the media briefing on Monday said that the first metro corridor will connect various historical places and famous markets in Agra. This section is being made on a priority basis which will gradually connect the tourist to various places in the city. The corridor will connect places like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Guru Ka Tal, and Sikandra among others.

The second phase of the metro project will cover a 16km stretch between Agra Cantt and Kalindi vihar.

The foundation stone of the Agra metro project was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on December 7, 2020.

