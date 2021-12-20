UP Congress Leader Seeks Permission For Euthanasia From Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

A Congress leader from the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh has sent a letter to the party president Sonia Gandhi seeking her intervention in getting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s permission for euthanasia for himself and his family. In his letter, Dr Shyamprakash Shukla has said that his son and daughter-in-law have been implicated in a fake case by Rajasthan Police. He threatened that if permission is not given to his family, then they will self-immolate themselves outside the Rajasthan Assembly.

Shukla also alleged that Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan had played a role in getting a case of suicide registered as a murder case.

Shukla, a native of Hardoi, has been a former general secretary and spokesperson of the Congress party. His son Pragya Prateek Shukla was the principal of Shri Jain Adarsh Vidya Niketan Inter College, Nokha in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district and his daughter-in-law Priya Shukla was a teacher in that institution.

In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Shukla alleged his son and daughter-in-law have been “implicated in a false case" while narrating the incident.

“On March 27, 2016, a girl who studied in Adarsh Vidya Niketan Inter College was found in a compromising condition at the residence of the physical education teacher Brijendra Singh. Being the principal of the school, my son Pragya Prateek had persuaded Singh to write an apology," Shukla wrote.

“On March 28, 2016, the girl died by suicide by jumping into a water tank. The accused teacher had physical relations with the girl student for a long time, which was also been shown in the postmortem report. It was a case of suicide," he added.

Shukla, elaborating on the suicide incident, said that the matter was raised by Opposition leaders in Rajasthan Assembly. On April 13, 2016, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi went to the girl’s village along with Sachin Pilot and police registered the case of suicide as a murder case, he alleged.

“On October 8, 2021, my son Pragya Prateek Shukla and daughter-in-law Priya Shukla, under the pressure of the National Human Rights Commission, were sentenced to 6 years of rigorous imprisonment by the judge of the Bikaner court under the SC/ST Act," mentioned Shukla in his letter. According to Shukla his son and daughter-in-law were sent to jail and a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed.

Shukla has demanded that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should allow euthanasia for him and his family members otherwise they will commit self-immolation outside Rajasthan Assembly.

