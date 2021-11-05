UP Cop Accused of Raping Newly Wed Woman Who Went To Lodge Complaint Over Marital Dispute

A newly married woman has alleged that a police inspector, earlier posted in Etawah district, raped her several times by threatening her in the name of investigation. The woman has alleged that by threatening to kill her father and brother, he molested her by taking her to hotels, purportedly to record her statement.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Kumar Singh, while confirming the incident, said that in the initial investigations, the woman’s allegations were found to be true and the inspector has been brought from Mahoba to Etawah. The accused inspector is posted as in-charge of the Kulpahar police station in Mahoba.

Further action will be taken based on the evidence.

Advertisement

According to the victim, she had met the accused inspector in connection with a case.

She said that on January 28, 2021, when she reached the police station, the inspector asked to accompany her to give a statement in the Etawah court. He took her to a hotel and raped her. He took her obscene photos and also made a video from mobile.

The victim is married to a man from Chakarnagar area and she had gone to the police in connection with a dispute between her and her husband.

The inspector, again, took the victim and her husband to a hotel on 28 January 2021 in his car. He again raped the woman and then repeated the crime on several occasions.

In August, the inspector asked the husband to bring his wife or else he would upload her obscene photographs and videos on social media.

The victim’s father has demanded stern punishment for the accused inspector and said that the latter had ruined his daughter’s life.

The woman’s statement will now be recorded before the magistrate even as investigations in the matter are continuing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.