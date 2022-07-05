UP: Cop Assaulted in Police Station by Man Accused of Domestic Violence | WATCH

A man lost his temper and thrashed a police official inside Mainpuri police station in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. He had been called for counselling in a case of domestic violence, police told news agency ANI.

In a video tweeted by ANI, a young man is seen arguing with a policeman when he, in a fit of rage, starts hitting the cop. A lot of abusive language can be heard in the video. A woman constable can be seen trying to stop the fight, as she approaches the man with a chair in her hand to block him from thrashing the cop.

According to police, the man has been booked and detained. The man was visiting the police station to seek counselling in connection with another case, they added. Family members of the man told police that his mental illness was the reason behind such violent behaviour.

“He had been called on a complaint of domestic violence and beat up a police official inside. His family has stated he is a patient of mental illness, we will take that into account if they produce supporting documents. Accused has been booked and detained," said assistant superintendent of police Madhuvan Kumar of Mainpuri.

