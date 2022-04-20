UP: Covid Test Mandatory for Passengers Arriving at Lucknow from States with High Caseload

The Uttar Pradesh government has made Covid-19 testing mandatory for people arriving at state capital Lucknow, especially those coming in from states with high caseload such as Delhi-NCR, Haryana among others.

The latest order issued by the Yogi Adityanath-led government stated that all such passengers will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test in Lucknow, according to a report by India Today.

The order was issued in the backdrop of a spike in daily coronavirus cases in the state. Testing will be conducted at railway stations, bus stations, airport as well as at the toll plaza on the Agra expressway.

According to a report by India.com, Lucknow’s chief medical officer has directed all private and government hospitals to make the required arrangements for the testing, and send samples that test positive for the virus for genome sequencing.

On Monday, along with the order for compulsory testing, the state also introduced mask mandates in Lucknow as well as six districts bordering NCR. Masks are now mandatory in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow.

The Centre has also asked national capital Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and three other states (Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram) to tighten and increase vigilance measures due to a major spike in cases.

Following the recent spurt, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday also directed officials to maintain vigil on the health of children, especially in NCR districts, and to create awareness about Covid-19 protocols in schools.

In the last 24 hours, 103 new positive cases were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 33 in Ghaziabad. The chief minister stressed on wearing face masks and vaccinating the remaining population in NCR districts such as Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, as well as in Lucknow.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 856 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 1.13 lakh tests have been conducted and 170 new Covid-19 patients tested positive.

(With PTI inputs)

