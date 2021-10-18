UP Crosses 12 Crore Vaccination, 62.67% Inoculated With First Dose

Uttar Pradesh on Monday crossed the milestone of administering 12 crore vaccine doses, of which 9 crore 32 lakh were given the first dose, while 2 crore 68 lakh were given the second dose. The state has also conducted more than 8 crore 15 lakh coronavirus tests so far. UP has once again set an example by becoming the first state to achieve the maximum number of 12 crore vaccinations in a short span of time.

As per information, 17.53 percent of the people eligible for Covid vaccination have received both the doses, while 62.67 percent have received at least one dose. Covid cases are declining in UP, and as a result of rapid vaccination and testing, not a single active case was registered in 42 districts of the state today. Only one active case was registered each in 17 districts.

Advertisement

The number of active cases has come down to 123 in the state. A total of 1,39,654 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which only 9 new infected patients were found in five districts.

Meanwhile, four people were discharged, and so far, 16,87,015 people have recovered from the disease. The state’s positivity rate now stands at 0.01 percent, while the recovery rate is at 98.7 percent.

In the last 24 hours, the districts that were declared Covid-free were Amroha, Ayodhya, Badaun, Baghpat, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Mainpuri, Mau, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Sitapur, Unnao and Sonbhadra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.