A speeding SUV hit an e-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow and dragged its driver for several meters by hanging him from the window of the car. The incident took place on Saturday at around 1 pm and was caught on a CCTV camera installed near the posh Parivartan Chowk area.

The e-rickshaw driver, identified as Jitu Singh, died on the spot, while the SUV driver is still absconding.

As per media reports, the SUV driver threw the e-rickshaw driver on the road and fled from the spot.

The police have seized the SUV car and the efforts are on to nab the accused driver.

