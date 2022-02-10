UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voter Turnout of Nearly 8% Till 9am; RLD's Jayant Chaudhary to Miss Voting Due to Rally

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The high-stakes battle for Uttar Pradesh kicked off today with voting beginning for phase one of the seven-phase election which will see 58 assembly seats in 11 districts, spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, going to polls. Read More
The first phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday saw 7.95 per cent voting till 9 a.m., according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
“Phase I has seen 7.95 per cent polling till 9.00 a.m.," said the ECI statement.
Agra saw 7.64 per cent, Aligarh 8.39 per cent, Baghpat 8.93 per cent, Bulandshahar 7.72 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar saw 8.07 per cent, Ghaziabad 6.85 per cent, Hapur 8.18 per cent, Mathura 8.23 per cent, Meerut 8.68 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 7.97 per cent and Shamli saw 7.67 per cent, the EC statistics showed.
Of the total 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven phase elections started on Thursday.
As the UP elections phase-I, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav touted ‘development’ as an ideology. “New Slogan of New UP: Let development be an ideology!" Yadav said in a tweet.
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will not go to cast his vote today because of his election rally. He is a voter of Mathura region: Jayant Chaudhary’s office to ANI.
Jats will remain with the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government will come back to power in Uttar Pradesh due to tremendous development and the transformation it brought in the law and order situation, Union Roads & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in an exclusive interview to News18.
Positive changes and developments have been brought in Noida in the past 5 years. When SP-BSP-Cong support Pakistan & China, then what can they say to the people of the country?: Pankaj Singh, BJP candidate from Noida seat to ANI.
The Agra South Assembly seat will vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10, 2022.
The BJP has nominated sitting MLA Yogendra Upadhyay from the Agra South seat in UP. The SP-RLD combine has fielded Vinay Agarwal from the former, while the Congress has given the ticket to Anuj Sharma.
As the UP assembly elections kick off, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be visiting Bareilly today. Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Rampur, Bilaspur, Chamrua and Muradabad.
Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri’s Karhal, says “Karhal has decided to defeat Akhilesh Yadav to end ‘goonda raj'", ANI reports. Baghel will cast his vote in Agra district today.
Poll percentage till 9 AM:
Meerut- 9%
Bulandhshahr- 7.34%
Hapur-8.16%
Mathura-8.36%
Glitches are being reported in the EVM at Govardhan Assembly Constituency in Mathura.
Two contrasting pictures stand out starkly in Sansarpur village on the outskirts of Jalandhar. On the one hand, inadequate sports infrastructure coupled with garbage littered byways; on the other, houses adorning hockey and Olympic Games insignias. With 14 Olympians and over 300 national and international players under its belt, the village has earned the sobriquet of 'Mecca of hockey' in Punjab but seems to have fallen off government radar. And as elections approach, the locals want to hit back.
Voting is underway in Shamli and Jewar. EVMs were replaced at some Shamli booths after complaints.
What do the Uttar Pradesh elections hold for the fate of bigwig political parties in the state? The BJP is not holding back to win back power in the state again, which is seen as a precursor to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, SP-RLD alliance and Congress are also not far behind, attacking the saffron party on a range of issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, women's issues and farmers' protest, hoping to repeat their former victories in the crucial electoral playground.
The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Polling started at 7am and will continue till 6pm, officials of the state election commission said. Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening. Ministers whose fate would be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 core voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women are eligible to cast their franchise, election officials said.
These elections are no ordinary elections but are associated with development and safety of women in the state. In the last 5 years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh: Shrikant Sharma, BJP candidate from Mathura Assembly constituency.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing to citizens to come and vote as the phase-I of UP elections kicks off, said “Your one vote can shape bright future of Uttar Pradesh".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after the beginning of the first phase of UP elections, asked voters to come out and vote and ‘free the country from all fear’.
BSP Supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the UP elections will show whether the voters choose sorrow or development for the next five years. “BSP is a movement of social change and economic emancipation, whose goal is to liberate the poor, laborers, farmers, small traders and other toiling society from the helpless and slave life and make them proper partners in power," she said on Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to vote along with Covid-19 protocol as the first phase of the UP elections kicks off. The PM has asked people to ‘vote first, have refreshments (food) later’.
In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 53 seats out of 58, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each, and the RLD had won one seat. The polling will start at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Voting will be held using Covid-19 safety protocols and the guidelines as issued by the Election Commission from time to time. While voters are required to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitiser while voting, the election officials will also be given a COVID-19 kit to conduct the election smoothly. Thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room. The election commission may reserve the last one hour of the polling for Covid-19 positive voters.
The BJP’s campaign in western UP revolves around the development plank by CM Yogi Adityanath and the double-engine government narrative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party has also tried to discredit the Samajwadi Party by putting the spotlight on issues of the past, including the alleged “exodus” of Hindus from Kairana before 2017 and 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Meanwhile, the SP-RLD combine have centred their campaigning on farmers’ issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises.
Among the seats to watch out for are Kairana, Muzaffarnagar and Noida. Kairana, in the spotlight for the alleged exodus of Hindu families, has been a hot potato for all parties. The BJP leaders have alleged that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from Kairana due to threats during the Samajwadi Party rule before 2017. The party turned it into a significant poll plank, which was highlighted by Home Minister Amit Shah launching his poll campaign.
In the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, over 60 people lost their lives, and several were displaced. The riots created a gap between the much-celebrated ties between the Muslim and Jat communities. The BJP subsequently won the Jat farmers’ support significantly – in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 2017 UP Assembly polls, and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the 2020-21 farmer protests helped rekindle the Jat-Muslim ties.
In Noida, BJP’s UP vice-president Pankaj Singh will face a challenge from SP’s Sunil Choudhary, Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak, and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Pankaj Awana.
The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three agri laws in the national capital. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
