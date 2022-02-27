UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: The stage is all set as Uttar Pradesh votes in the fifth phase of the seven-phase assembly elections today which will decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of the state. The voting began at 7am and will conclude at 6 pm. Around 2. Read More
Congress Legislature Party leader and party’s candidate from Rampur Khas, Aradhana Misra casts her vote at a polling station in Sangramgarh. “Biggest power in a democracy is your vote. Vote for the country and your own future," she said.
“On March 10, with the blessings of people, the Cycle of Akhilesh Yadav who is flying high in the sky of arrogance, will fall in the Bay of Bengal. His bicycle had flown to Saifai first and now it will go to the Bay of Bengal," Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya offers prayers at his residence as voting in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections gets underway. Maurya is contesting as a BJP candidate from Sirathu constituency, polling on which is being held today.
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said he is very confident that not just OBC, but all castes are going to vote for BJP. “Today I am going for PM Modi’s rally, people of Sirathu are going to contest election for me," Maurya said. He said Akhilesh Yadav is the last Sultan of Mulayam Singh Dynasty.
“BJP will win in the Sirathu Assembly constituency with a huge margin. We’ve done many developments works for all sections of society. The public will vote for development and will reject casteism, appeasement politics," UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.
Voting for fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins; 692 candidates in 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts in fray. Voters to decide fate of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and others today.
The voting for the fifth phase will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the fifth phase in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda.
In many assembly seats that does to polls today, many prominent faces, including some former MPs, former ministers and Bahubalis, will be trying their luck. One of them is Harishankar Tiwari, among the most influential figures in Purvanchal since the 1980s. Tiwari has been an MLA for 22 years, along with being a minister multiple times. However, now his son, Vinay Shankar Tiwari, has taken over the reins and is the MLA from Chillupar assembly seat. Vinay had won from Chillupar seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in 2017, however, this time, he has switched over to the Samajwadi Party (SP). The Chillupar seat has been a Brahmin-dominated seat for the past 37 years. Apart from Brahmins, Dalits and Nishads also play a crucial role here. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rajesh Tripathi, while the BSP has given the ticket to Rajendra Singh.
Polling to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections on Sunday. Campaigning for the fifth phase ended on Friday evening, and all necessary arrangements have been completed, state Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said here on Saturday. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, he said. Around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.
Influential OBC leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently switched over to the SP along with some other BJP leaders, faces a tough challenge to enter the assembly for the sixth time. Close on the heels of a BJP master stroke of inducting former Union minister and popular OBC leader RPN Singh to cover up for the loss, Maurya changed his constituency from Padrauna to Fazilnagar within the Kushinagar district. However, the poll battle may not be easy for him in Fazilnagar which was won by Ganga Singh Kushwaha of the BJP in 2017. According to estimates of political parties, the Fazilnagar assembly segment has around 90,000 Muslim voters, 55,000 Maurya Kushwahas, 50,000 Yadavs, 30,000 Brahmins, 40,000 Kurmi-Sainthwars, 30,000 Vaishyas and about 80,000 Dalits.
Polls have come and gone, but for the temple town of Ayodhya, this is surely an election amid a new beginning. With the longstanding saga of the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute being over following a historic judgement from the Supreme Court in 2019, it is for the first time that the city goes to vote without a shadow of the decades-old controversy that has most profoundly shaped and defined India’s contemporary politics and played the most crucial role in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s meteoric rise. The constituency of Ayodhya votes on February 27, along with 60 other seats spread across 11 districts in the fifth round of the ongoing seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections. In 2017, the BJP had won 48 of these constituencies. However, in the 2012 assembly polls, 42 of them were bagged by the Samajwadi Party. READ MORE
Having their roots in Lucknow University, several former student leaders have made their way into the mainstream politics and are in fray in the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. One such prominent former student leader is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, who had been the president of the Lucknow University Students Union (LUSU). Now a BJP leader, Pathak is waiting for the poll result in the Lucknow Cantonment Assembly constituency. Pathak won the previous election from Lucknow Central. Another alumnus of the university Manoj Tiwari was in fray from the Lucknow East seat on a Congress ticket while the Samajwadi Party had fielded Ravidas Malhotra from Lucknow Central seat and Pooja Shukla from Lucknow North. Pooja Shukla rose to limelight after she was arrested for waiving black flag at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017. READ MORE
Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda). Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray from his party Jansatta Dal, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Union minister Anupriya Patel’s mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel is contesting from the Pratapgarh seat. Apna Dal (K) has entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Union minister Anupriya Patel, heading a rival faction of the party named after her father Sonelal Patel, however, has handed over the seat to the BJP to challenge her mother Krishna Patel.
Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona is fighting from Rampur Khas seat of Pratapgarh. With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 7.
As part of the electioneering for the fifth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have already crisscrossed the poll-bound constituencies. BJP rivals Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, BSP supremo Mayawati and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too have toured the constituencies extensively.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had digitally addressed a rally for voters of her Raebareli constituency. In the final round of campaigning on Friday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi jointly addressed a rally in Amethi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a series of rallies in Amethi, Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Bahraich, and attacked opponents mainly on the issues of vote bank politics and ‘pariwarvad’.
