In many assembly seats that does to polls today, many prominent faces, including some former MPs, former ministers and Bahubalis, will be trying their luck. One of them is Harishankar Tiwari, among the most influential figures in Purvanchal since the 1980s. Tiwari has been an MLA for 22 years, along with being a minister multiple times. However, now his son, Vinay Shankar Tiwari, has taken over the reins and is the MLA from Chillupar assembly seat. Vinay had won from Chillupar seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in 2017, however, this time, he has switched over to the Samajwadi Party (SP). The Chillupar seat has been a Brahmin-dominated seat for the past 37 years. Apart from Brahmins, Dalits and Nishads also play a crucial role here. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rajesh Tripathi, while the BSP has given the ticket to Rajendra Singh.