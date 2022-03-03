UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Time to Decide Between Us & Those Who Support Terror, Says Yogi Adityanath as UP Votes in Phase 6

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 23% of the 670 candidates contesting in the sixth phase have serious criminal cases such as rape and murder against them. Nearly 29 from Samajwadi Party, 20 each from BJP and Congress, 18 from BSP and five from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Also, 37 of the 57 constituencies are Red alert constituencies with three or more candidates having declared criminal cases against themselves. According to the report, two candidates face rape charges, eight are involved in murder cases and 23 face attempt to murder charges.