The body of a 14-year-old girl, who passed away four days ago, was kept at home by her family members in the hope of reviving her through witchcraft in Diha, a village of Karchanna in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

However, in the process, four of the deceased’s siblings fell sick after they were barred from consuming any food for the last four days as a part of a ritual, The Hindustan Times reported.

The incident came to light when villagers informed the police after they detected a foul odour emitting from the house of Abhayraj Yadav, a farmer.

As the police broke into the house, they found the minor’s body lying on the floor and her four siblings. However, no FIR has yet been lodged.

While the siblings have been admitted to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment, the body of the young girl was sent for a postmortem. Reports suggest that the girl lost her life due to an illness.

Saurabh Dixit, SP-trans Yamuna told the HT, “Questioning of the family members revealed that they were performing a special puja (ritual) to please Bamba Devi (a local deity) for reviving the dead girl. They were not consuming food for the past four days and surviving only on river water."

Dixit added, “No involvement of any sorcerer has been found in the incident yet. The family members themselves were trying to revive the dead girl by pleasing the deity."

He mentioned that very little food and grains were found in the home but the police were able to find burnt articles.

“Abhayraj’s family had severed ties with other villagers and relatives some time back. One of his four married daughters used to live with them. The family used to throw bricks and chase away their relatives and even their other three daughters whenever they came to visit them," the report quoted Umashankar, a relative of the family.

Neighbours have confirmed that the family would often talk about noticing spirits and witches on their fields and would engage in the practice of black magic.

