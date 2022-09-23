UP CM Conducts Aerial Survey of Flood-affected Areas, Instructs Officials to Expedite Relief Work

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts including Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Gonda and Barabanki — through which the Saryu River passes- and directed concerned district magistrates to expedite relief operations.

Chief Minister Adityanath issued instructions to the district magistrates to accelerate relief work in the flood-affected areas. He also asked the DMs to submit the full report on the relief efforts being undertaken in flood-hit villages of the affected districts.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister issued an order for quick distribution of relief supplies and permissible medical aid in cases of human or animal casualties.

In the last 24 hours, about 25 mm or more rainfall was recorded in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. At present, 247 villages in 14 districts are affected by floods in the state.

As many as eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent to the state’s seven districts, including Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Varanasi, Bahraich, Ayodhya, and Bareilly, to perform rescue services.

Further, 15 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in 10 districts, including Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Etawah, Ayodhya, and Mirzapur.

At the same time, 44 teams of 17 companies of PAC have been also deployed in 46 districts of the state. At present, a total of 67 relief and rescue teams have already been deployed across 44 districts of the state, for carrying out the rescue operations.

