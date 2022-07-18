UP Gearing Up to Organise 'Global Investor Summit' in January of 2023 With Industrial Target of Rs 10 Lakh Crore

The Chief Minister on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a ‘Dream Destination’ for industrial investment in the country, imbibing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mantra of “Reform, Perform and Transform". Uttar Pradesh is moving fast towards becoming the number 2 economy of the country from number 6, added CM Yogi Adityanath.

In February 2018, the Honorable Prime Minister inaugurated the First Investor Summit of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. Then, UP received investment proposals worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore. In the last five years, we have succeeded in getting proposals of more than Rs 3 lakh crores off the ground.

In the third groundbreaking ceremony held in June 2022, the foundation stone of new projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores was laid. Through these, the state will create more than 5 lakh direct employment and 20 lakh indirect employment opportunities.

The ‘Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit’ is proposed to be organized in the month of January next year. This time the investment target will be of Rs 10 lakh crore. This Global Investor Summit will give a boost to the ‘New Aspirations of Uttar Pradesh’.

The Global Investor Summit of UP will be given wide publicity by organizing road shows in countries like UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia. A team of officials will also be sent to these countries, so that a conducive environment can be created in the industrial world for the Global Investor Summit of Uttar Pradesh.

The Industrial sector is the biggest source of employment. In order to further improve the industrial investment climate in the state, certain changes will be made in the industrial policy of the state soon. A new industrial policy will be formulated according to the needs of the food processing, handloom, powerloom, IT, biofuel, film and media, tourism, solar energy, electric vehicle, animation, visual effects, gaming and comic industry, toy manufacturing, civil aviation, housing and real estate sectors among others.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also gave instructions that the MoU in Global Investors Summit should be done at the state level for investment of more than Rs 50 crore. For investment proposals of less than this amount, MoU should be done at the district level. A web portal should be created for continuous monitoring and smooth implementation of this work.

CM Yogi further instructed that separate teams should be formed for the successful conduct of GIS 2023. All the concerned departments should start preparing on war footing. Its continuous monitoring should be done by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Office. We should get necessary guidance by establishing communication with the Government of India, instructed CM Yogi Adityanath.

